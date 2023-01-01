Pink pays tribute to 'brave' Sinéad O'Connor

Pink paid tribute to "brave" Sinéad O'Connor for a second time during her most recent show.

During her performance in New York on Thursday night as part of her Summer Carnival tour, the So What singer paid tribute to the Irish music legend, who passed away on 26 July at the age of 56.

While speaking to the crowd, Pink, 43, dubbed O'Connor, "One of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman."

She added, "I respected her so much."

The singer then recalled using all of her money to make a demo tape of O'Connor's hit song Nothing Compares 2 U as a child.

"We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I'm going to sing it," Pink shared, before singing the song as a duet with special guest, singer Brandi Carlile.

This is the second time the hitmaker has paid tribute to O'Connor. She and Carlile first duetted the iconic song during her Cincinnati, Ohio, tour stop on the night O'Connor, also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat, died.

The late musician's family confirmed her death in a statement last month.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement read. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The cause of the singer's death has not yet been disclosed.