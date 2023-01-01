Ricky Martin admits divorce from Ywan Josef was 'not a recent decision'

Ricky Martin has revealed he and his estranged husband Ywan Josef had been planning their separation for years.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer announced in early July that he and the Syrian-Swedish artist were ending their six-year marriage, and in a recent interview on Telemundo, the 51-year-old admitted their separation had been in the works since before the pandemic.

"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," he said, according to HOLA! "Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it's pre-pandemic.

"We look into each other's eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together."

The former couple share two children, daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019, while the Puerto Rican singer is also the father to twins Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

Ricky insisted that the children never saw them fight and recalled how his two older kids reacted to the news.

"When we told them, it was like, 'Well, Dad, are you okay, are you happy? Is this the decision? Don't do it for us, we're okay,'" he shared.

The singer insisted that the divorce has been smooth and he remains on good terms with his ex.

"I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out," he joked. "It has been much easier than we thought, but we've done it with time and calmness."

While it is still early days, Ricky admitted that he sees himself in another relationship in the future.

Ricky and Jwan met in 2015 and got married in 2018.