Taylor Swift gushes over 'spontaneous' and 'wise' Suki Waterhouse

Taylor Swift has gushed over her close friend Suki Waterhouse.

While talking to Ssence, the music superstar sang the praises of the Daisy Jones & The Six actress and declared her a great secret keeper.

"When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free - and also preternaturally wise," the 33-year-old told the outlet of Suki. "She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret."

The Cruel Summer hitmaker revealed that if you go to Suki, 31, when you're "stressed about something trivial", she will "just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say 'Babe, you know none of this actually matters.' And she'll be exactly right."

While speaking of the London native's musical talents, the Love Story singer shared, "Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that's how she moves through the world."

Suki, who released her debut album, I Can't Let Go, in May 2022, responded to Taylor's kind praises on Instagram on Thursday. She wrote, "Imagine me this morning reading this article. I love this woman sm (so much)."

The duo have been friends for over five years and have been spotted together on a number of occasions. One of the first times they were seen spending time together was in October 2016 when they were on their way to a private Kings of Leon gig in New York City.