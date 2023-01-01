NEWS Dave & Central Cee claim longest-running UK rap Number 1 with 'Sprinter' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee have made it into history books once again, with Sprinter now the longest-running UK rap Number 1 single in UK chart history.



Today, the track marks nine consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart, becoming one of the longest-running UK Number 1 singles of all time. This is the second time Dave has entered the chart record books, as last year Starlight became the longest-running solo UK rap Number 1, with four weeks at the top.



If the daring duo can hold on to Number 1 for another week, they will equal Miley Cyrus’s haul of 10 consecutive weeks at the top with Flowers for 2023’s longest-running Number 1 single so far.



Central Cee also sinks a second Top 40 entry today, grabbing a new entry with Drake with their On The Radar Freestyle at Number 26.



Barbiemania hit the Official Chart last week, and it looks like it isn’t going away any time soon. The Barbie original soundtrack this week nets four songs inside the Top 10, with Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For? leading the charge, surging to a new peak of Number 2.



Also reaching new peaks today are Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night (3) and Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Aqua’s Barbie World (4). It’s great news for Charli XCX too, as Speed Drive accelerates up ten places to Number 9, becoming Charli’s sixth Top 10 single and her first as a lead artist since Doing It ft. Rita Ora in 2015.



Two more Barbie tracks make big gains further down the chart; Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken is up 11 (14) while Lizzo’s Pink jumps 12 (27).



Following his domination of the Official Albums Chart, Travis Scott grabs this week’s highest new entry with MELTDOWN, debuting at Number 10. Featuring vocals from Drake, the track becomes La Flame’s fifth Top 10 single in the UK.



Two more UTOPIA tracks also impact the wider Top 40 today with big debuts; FE!N ft. Playboi Carti (14) and HYAENA (21).



Becky Hill and Chase & Status continue to rise with Disconnect, up two to 15, while Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s new collaboration Desire enters straight in at Number 18. Getting a big boost from the release of his new album AUSTIN, Post Malone’s Chemical rockets 59 places back into the Top 40 at Number 24.



As the music world mourns the loss of the incomparable Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer-songwriter’s biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U, lifts 15 places to Number 30, re-entering the UK Top 40 for the first time since 1990, the same year it reached Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. Week-on-week, Nothing Compares 2 U has experienced a 60% uplift in chart units.



And finally, our last new entry of the week compares courtesy of Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan, who debut at Number 31 with Baddadan. The track marks Chase & Status’ tenth Official Top 40 hit.

