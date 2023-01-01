NEWS Travis Scott secures first Number 1 album with 'Utopia' Newsdesk Share with :





Travis Scott secures his first-ever Official Number 1 album with UTOPIA this week, claiming 2023’s biggest streaming week for an LP so far in the process.



Texan rapper Travis’s fourth studio album reaches the summit as a digital-only release. Prior to this, Travis has enjoyed three Top 40 records: 2015 release Rodeo (22), 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (19) and 2018’s influential Astroworld (3).



After a neck-and-neck race against Travis all week, Anne-Marie lands at Number 2 with her third studio release UNHEALTHY and, in doing so, claims the fastest-selling album for a UK female solo artist of 2023 so far. Ending the week fewer than 1,500 chart units behind Travis, UNHEALTHY joins 2018’s Speak Your Mind (3) and 2021 release Therapy (2) to become Anne-Marie’s third Official Top 5 album.



Moreover, UNHEALTHY is the fastest-selling LP from a UK female soloist since Florence + the Machine reached the Official Albums Chart summit with Dance Fever in May 2022.



UNHEALTHY does top the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, having shifted the most copies on the format this week. It proves the most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops, too, as it debuts atop the Official Record Store Chart. In total, 84% of its total this week is made up of physical sales.



Meanwhile, Post Malone’s AUSTIN becomes his fifth Top 10 album to date, debuting at Number 3. The fifth studio record from the New York rapper and singer, born Austin Richard Post, joins 2016’s Stoney (10), 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys (1), 2019 LP Hollywood’s Bleeding (1) and 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache (3) in his Top 10 tally. The Diamond Collection also jumps two spots this week (17).



Birmingham-formed pop-rock outfit Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) net their highest-charting LP in over 30 years with their sixth studio album The Feminine Divine (6). The group last enjoyed Top 10 success with 2016’s Let the Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul (10). The Feminine Divine tops the Official Independent Albums Chart, and also debuts inside the Top 5 of the Official Record Store Chart (2) and Official Vinyl Albums Chart (2).



Finally, The Rolling Stones’ 2002 hits compilation Forty Licks returns to the Top 40 for the first time in 17 years thanks to a vinyl reissue, landing at Number 39. Forty Licks also enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 10 for the first time this week at Number 6.

