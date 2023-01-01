Doja Cat to headline Victoria's Secret World Tour

Doja Cat is set to headline Victoria's Secret World Tour.

The 27-year-old rapper/singer has been announced to be the headlining act for Victoria's Secret World Tour, which will be part fashion show, part documentary, and will mark the lingerie brand's first return since its previous 2018 televised runway show.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," the Say So hitmaker told Harper's Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, also teased new music, which she revealed will be available when the Victoria's Secret show debuts on 26 September on Prime Video.

"I don't want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there's lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I've never explored before," Doja shared. "So that is exciting to me, and I can't wait to put it out."

The Woman artist also collaborated with the brand to create ensembles for a newly imagined version of the brand's signature show, including a futuristic nude-hued latex outfit she designed alongside the brand's team and her creative director, Brett Alan Nelson.

"Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look," she said. "I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me."

On Friday, Doja released her new single, titled Paint the Town Red. The new track was accompanied by a music video co-directed by the singer and choreographer Nina McNeely.

The performer is also set to embark on a 24-date U.S. tour in October. She will be joined by artists Ice Spice and Doechii.