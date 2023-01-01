Iggy Azalea promises new music is 'coming' as fan begs for previously teased summer banger

Iggy Azalea is working on a new album after earning £3 million on OnlyFans.

Earlier this year, the Australian rapper promised fans new music this summer and posted a clip of a music video for an untitled track to her Instagram and Twitter pages.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who rode a jet ski and sunbathed on the deck of a superyacht in the eye-popping clip - also directed fans to her OnlyFans page, where she charges $25 per month for a subscription to receive her X-rated content.

She captioned the video: "Link in bioooo lmaoooo (sic)"

And she has just promised fans her sizzling new single is on the way soon.

Responding to a fan who was upset that they haven't had the song yet, she replied: "It's coming."

In November, Iggy revealed she had sold her entire master recording and publishing catalogue to Domain Capital for an impressive eight-figure sum and boasted that she does not need to "work another day in my life".

However, she still plans to release new music.

When one fan on Twitter asked when they can expect new tunes, she replied: "Music?… summer. Scandalous s***?… Friday."

The rapper hasn't released new music since 2021’s ‘The End Of An Era’ LP.

Iggy had announced her hiatus from music following the album's release to focus on other "creative projects".

However, in August last year, she confirmed she was returning to the art form.

She tweeted at the time: “If I can’t have peace, neither can you.

“I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

Iggy previously confessed to feeling "utterly deprived of a personal life" during her early years in the music business.

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker - who has Onyx, three, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

"On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart.

"When u reach ur goal… u will still have those moments.

"Its normal. (sic)"