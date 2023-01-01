Demi Lovato collaborates with LE SSERAFIM

Demi Lovato has collaborated with LE SSERAFIM on a remix of their song ‘Eve, Psyche the Bluebeard’s Wife’.

The 30-year-old singer has joined forces with the South Korean girl group - comprised of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae - for a new version of their hit single.

Demi contributes new lyrics to the second verse, where she sings: "I see it written on your face, yeah / I know you want a little taste, yeah / You know I’ll put you in your place / You’re crawling on the floor, begging me for more."

‘Eve, Psyche the Bluebeard’s Wife’ originally appeared on LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album ‘Unforgiven’, which was released in May.

Demi is the latest star to sing on a new version of “'Eve, Psyche The Bluebeard’s Wife'.

A remix with Rina Sawayama was released last week, while a version with UPSAHL dropped on July 14.

The English version of the track was also released at the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, last month, Demi announced a new rock album 'Revamped', which will include new rock versions of some of her hits.

She tweeted: "Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before.

" I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15. Pre-Order Available now."