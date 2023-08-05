'Turns out it's NOT the end of an era': Taylor Swift extends tour

Taylor Swift has extended her 'Eras' tour again with new shows in the US and Canada.

The 33-year-old singer had been due to finish the American leg of the concert series - which began on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona - next week following six nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, but she's revealed she'll be returning to the States in October next year for shows in Miami, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Indianapolis, Indiana, playing three nights in each city, before six dates at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

Sharing the dates on Twitter, the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker wrote: “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era.

“Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

Verified fan registration for the US shows is open now until Saturday (05.08.23) at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT.

The announcement came a month after Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, begged Taylor to bring the 'Eras Tour' to his country.

He tweeted the 'Shake It Off' singer: “It’s me, hi.

“I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Taylor is said to have caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake with her Seattle shows last month, according to a seismologist.

The pop star played to 144,000 fans over two nights at the city's Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 and Jackie Caplan-Auerbach believes the noise from the crowd and the sound system caused the biggest earthquake since 2011's "Beast Quake".

The latter was caused by the crowd's piercing reaction to Marshawn Lynch's touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks during their match against the New Orleans Saints.

The geology professor at Western Washington University explained how the "shaking was twice as strong".

She told CNN: "I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals.

"If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

Taylor had said of the sold-out shows: "Seattle that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs."