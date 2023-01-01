Cardi B won't face charges after mic throwing incident

Cardi B has not been charged for throwing a microphone at a fan during a Las Vegas concert last weekend.

Las Vegas police cleared the Bodak Yellow rapper from their criminal battery investigation on Thursday, citing "insufficient evidence".

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported in a statement. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Cardi's lawyers added in a statement to TMZ, "This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

The Grammy winner was accused of battery on Monday after she allegedly threw her microphone at a woman in the audience when the fan appeared to throw a cup at her, according to a video shared on social media.

The microphone in question has been put up for auction on eBay by the audio production company that owned it, with the promise that proceeds would be given to charity.

As of Friday morning, the current bid was $99,900 (£78,500).