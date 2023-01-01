Jessie J feels 'delusional' due to lack of sleep while caring for baby alone

Jessie J admits that she hasn't slept for three days while parenting her new baby alone.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning to open up about feeling "delusional" and "exhausted" after sleepless nights while parenting her three-month-old son, Sky, on her own.

"Legit haven't slept in 3 days. Daddy away so all me," the singer captioned a video of a snoring Sky sleeping in his cot, which she posted to her Stories. "And he has turned into a snoring gremlin clarinet. Help."

The Bang Bang artist shares her son with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Coleman.

In a following post, the Price Tag hitmaker gave a sweet shoutout to single parents who are "doing it alone".

"Hugging all the mums and dads doing it alone right now. Delusional, exhausted and doing your best. You the mvp (most valuable player)."

In the final Story which was posted minutes later, the musician joked about a blunder she made as a result of her lack of sleep.

"I just put the bottle down and fed him the lid. Nope," the artist wrote.

Jessie J, real name Jessica Ellen Cornish, and the sportsman, who are believed to have been dating for around two years, welcomed their son in May.