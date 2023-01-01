Katharine McPhee missed restaurant armed robbery by 'a few hours'

Katharine McPhee has recalled having missed an armed robbery at a restaurant.

Two men armed with semi-automatic guns robbed two other people on Thursday at Craig’s in Los Angeles, according to a report by KTLA 5. The robbers allegedly fled the scene in a white Sedan driven by a third person.

Instagram account @streetpeopleofbeverlyhills reposted the report, and the American Idol alum commented on the post.

Katherine’s comment read, “Omg missed this by probably a few hours.”

The television personality was previously spotted dining at Craig’s with her husband David Foster in May, celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

David and Katherine first met in 2006 when David appeared as a guest mentor on American Idol. The pair sparked romance rumours when they were seen together in Malibu in May 2017, and a representative for Katherine confirmed they were engaged the following July.

They married in June 2019 and welcomed their son Rennie in February 2021. David is father to five daughters from previous relationships.