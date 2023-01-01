Taylor Swift adds more dates to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added more dates to her Eras Tour.

The music superstar announced on Thursday that she had added several new North American dates to her world tour.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy (Indianapolis) and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!"

Gracie, the daughter of film director J. J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, has opened selected dates on the current U.S. leg of Taylor's tour.

The new round of North American dates will begin in autumn 2024, with the performer hitting Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on 18 October. She will then move on to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, before wrapping up on 23 November after six consecutive shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

The newly announced dates will follow over a year of sold-out performances in Asia, Europe and Australia, where she will be accompanied by opening acts Sabrina Carpenter and Paramore.

So far, the trek has taken the All Too Well hitmaker across the U.S. this summer. The U.S. leg will conclude following her six-night residency at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The shows, which were originally believed to be her final Eras Tour concerts in North America, run from Thursday to 9 August.