Taylor Swift-mania hits Los Angeles as star breaks SoFi Stadium record

Taylor Swift-mania is hitting Los Angeles as the pop superstar prepares to perform a record-setting series of concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The 'August' hitmaker's 'Eras Tour' comes to Inglewood on Thursday (03.08.23) for six nights, with further shows on August 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, which is the most times an artist has performed at the venue, and the city is going all out to celebrate.

The Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles has opened its own exhibit with 11 costumes and two instruments on display from the 'Style' hitmaker's 'Speak Now' era.

It's inspired by the promo for ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’, featuring Joey King and her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the landmark, commented: “We’re thrilled to honour this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

As well as items designed by the likes of Valentino, Reem Acra and Jenny Packham, the 'Anti-Hero' singer's instruments, such as her sparkly red Gibson Les Paul and a Deering banjo, will be on display until September 18.

Swifties can also attend a themed Soul Cycle session, attend a 'Cruel Summer' beach party, and even purchase Sweet Lady Jane’s 'Taylor’s Version' Cupcakes.

The Grammy winner setting a record in LA comes after Taylor allegedly caused record-breaking seismic activity in Seattle.

The musician is said to have caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake with her Seattle shows last month, according to a seismologist.

Taylor played to 144,000 over two nights at the city's Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

And Jackie Caplan-Auerbach believes the noise from fans and the sound system caused the biggest earthquake since 2011's "Beast Quake".

The latter was caused by the crowd's piercing reaction to Marshawn Lynch's touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks during their match against the New Orleans Saints.

The geology professor at Western Washington University explained how the "shaking was twice as strong".

She told CNN: "I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals.

"If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

Taylor had said of the sold-out shows: "Seattle that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs."