Drake and Meek Mill reunite during Philadelphia show following feud

Drake and Meek Mill recently reunited during a concert in Philadelphia.

During the Pennsylvania show on Monday, the In My Feelings rapper walked out on stage with Philadelphia native Meek Mill.

"You see who I walked out with here, right?" Drake addressed the crowd. "I'm always keeping it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building... me and him weren't getting along at the time and he is a real n****, so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill."

The pair were reportedly feuding for eight years before the moment, after Meek accused the One Dance singer of using a ghostwriter.

"It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent motherf**king Philadelphia together," Drake continued at the concert. "So I appreciate Meek walking me to (the) stage tonight; Philly I appreciate you embracing me with open arms one more time."

In a 2015 post on Twitter, now known as X, Meek claimed Drake used a ghostwriter for their R.I.C.O. collaboration, saying Drake "don't write his own raps!"

Drake responded in the diss tracks Charged Up and Back to Back, and Meek responded again in the lyrics to his song Wanna Know.