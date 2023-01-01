Noel Gallagher explains while he'll never be a Bono or Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher admits he's not "interested" in being a performer like his pal Bono and Chris Martin.

The former Oasis frontman, 56, is all about singing and playing guitar at his High Flying Birds gigs - and that's it.

Whilst the U2 and Coldplay frontmen are known for their flamboyant shows.

He told Radio X: "Some people are cut out for that kind of thing. Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can’t. I’m not interested in it."

The Britpop legend insists his huge hits, including 'Wonderwall' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger', speak for themselves and don't require anything else to leave his fans in awe.

He said: “That song’s bigger than me. That song will be around long after I’m gone. So those big songs like that and ‘Wonderwall’… I don’t feel like I have to be larger than life.

“I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am. They know what I’m like. And that’s what you pay for and that’s what you get.”

Noel similarly recently admitted he's "not really comfortable" playing massive arena shows because he's not a "larger-than-life" performer like his former Oasis bandmate and arch-rival sibling Liam Gallagher.

The 'Pretty Boy' hitmaker prefers more intimate concerts for his solo shows.

Speaking to the same radio station, he said: "I think I prefer doing my own shows but festivals are great, because I don’t tend to headline them, Glastonbury’s for instance was great because I got to go on before McCartney… but I don’t really have much of a preference. If I could go on tour and just do theatres all over the world that would be great, in England I do big arenas which I’m still not really comfortable about…"

Asked why that is, he replied: "I think you need a singer for that kind of thing who’s a bit larger than life, I’m a bit like, ‘Look I’ve got these songs and that’s it.' I don’t tend to do the audience participation things. Whereas when you do theatres, you’re a bit closer to the crowd, and if they start heckling you and asking ridiculous questions you can just go, ‘What was that?'"

The guitarist also quipped that Oasis' lesser-known tunes don't go down as well with US audiences as the hits.

He laughed: "The Oasis ones [gigs], I tend to do most of the B-sides and in America, you might as well be talking Chinese and they’re going, ‘Hey man, what is this?’… but in England it’s great, you’ve just got to balance it out so it’s good for you and it’s good for them."