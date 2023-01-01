Jessie J hits back at body shamers

Jessie J has hit back at body shamers commenting on her postpartum figure.

The Price Tag hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to social media users who have been commenting on the changes in her physical appearance just three months after she welcomed her first baby.

"Couple of people have said to me, 'I bet you can't wait to get your body back'," Jessie, 35, began the post on her Instagram Stories. "My reply is... I don't want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I'm getting my body forward."

The musician ended the inspirational message, "That's the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy (sic)!"

The Do It Like a Dude singer welcomed her son, Sky, in May with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Since the birth of Sky, the performer has shared her emotional journey to motherhood, after suffering a miscarriage almost two years earlier.

"In 2021 I lost a baby, but I never gave up hope. Ever. Not once. Hope that whatever way I became a mother would always come to me in the right time or not," she wrote in an Instagram post in June.

Jessie and Chanan have kept their relationship out of the spotlight from the beginning, however, they are believed to have been dating since 2021.