Jennifer Hudson keeps her lips sealed on rumoured romance with Common

Jennifer Hudson kept her lips sealed regarding her rumoured romance with Common during a recent interview.

The Dreamgirls star commented on the speculation surrounding her rumoured romance with the Grammy Award-winning musician, however, she did not reveal their relationship status.

"Rumours say a lot of things," Jennifer, 41, told TMZ while having lunch in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, before coyly adding, "But he's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Although the pair have remained private about their alleged romance, the Respect star seemingly confirmed the rumours when the paparazzo said that they make "the cutest couple".

"Thank you," the actress responded, adding that it "would be dope" to do a music collaboration with the Get Em High rapper.

The musicians were first romantically linked in February after they were spotted having dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Most recently, the duo reportedly set off to London over the Fourth of July weekend for a romantic getaway.

Common, 51, has also stayed quiet on the topic, however, in June, he said of Jennifer on the Today show, "She's one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she's just dope, man."

In addition to their alleged personal relationship, they also worked together on the upcoming film Breathe, directed by Stefon Bristol.

Common, real name Lonnie Lynn, most recently dated Tiffany Haddish in 2020 and 2021, while Jennifer shares a 13-year-old son, David, with her ex-fiancé David Otunga.