Jessie Ware eyes Cher and Barbra Streisand duets

Jessie Ware has hinted at collaborating with Kylie Minogue again, and revealed Cher and Barbra Streisand are on her duets bucket list.

The 'Spotlight' singer, 38, has just been nominated for the second time for the Mercury Prize - having received the nod for 2012's 'Devotion' - for her 2023 disco album 'That! Feels Good!', and while discussing the honour, Jessie revealed some of her other idols that she'd like to work with.

Jessie and Kylie, 55, have collaborated twice before on 2021 hit 'Kiss of Life' and the pop princess also appears on the title track on 'That! Feels Good!'.

Speaking to NME, she said: “Yeah, I reckon. I’m really enjoying the fact I’m with Róisín Murphy at the moment and have a record [‘Freak Me Now’] out with her.

“I’m just working with my icons and that’s an amazing thing to be able to say that I’m doing. Kylie one year, Róisín Murphy the next, Cher maybe next year? Barbra Streisand? I don’t know!”

Jessie - who is up against the likes of Arctic Monkeys, RAYE, Shygirl and Fred Again to be crowned Album of the Year at the prestigious FREENOW-sponsored music ceremony on September 7 - previously revealed 'Spinning Around' hitmaker Kylie has become a "mentor" to her.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "She talks on it, and I managed to get a lot of my friends who I'd had on my podcast, and Kylie - ever the pro - did me a very sexy voice note.

"She's become a bit of a mentor to me, I look up to her. She was my first gig. I love her and have so much respect for her, she's an amazing artist and a brilliant human being. And I met her sister Dannii the other day, and I fell in love with her, so I just love the Minogue’s! Best friends forever!"