Bruce Springsteen is wanted to share the stage with music maestro André Rieu

André Rieu is waiting for a call from Bruce Springsteen to ask to share a stage with him.

The Dutch music maestro, 73, has performed with the likes of The Village People, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and The Hoff himself David Hasselhoff.

However, his dream is to perform The Boss' classics 'Born In The USA' and 'Dancing In The Dark' in his hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

In a Q+A, he said: "There's only one more guest I've been a fan of myself for many, many years now ... Bruce Springsteen! We are about the same age, but this man's energy is fabulous! Have you ever seen him on stage while playing his guitar? My oh my, that's pure gold! It would be a dream come true when he would give me a call and say: 'Hey André, let's share the stage in Maastricht!' Together, we would perform his classics 'Born In The USA' and 'Dancing In The Dark'... can't wait!"

The conductor-and-violinist already has fond memories of performing countless times in his breathtaking hometown.

Each year, tens of thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to see the King of Waltz perform his summer concert series in Maastricht with the star making the Vrijthof Square his home for two weeks with his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

This year, his musical concert celebrating romance, 'Love Is All Around', will be exclusively shown in more than 500 UK cinemas for one weekend only so people across the nation can immerse themselves in the cinematic experience.

On the joy his Maastricht concerts give him, André said: "In 2019 I received a bronze plague for my 100th concert from the Mayor of Maastricht, which can now be seen on the square.

"That was very emotional and made me very proud. During the same summer we welcomed our Millionth visitor to our summer concerts.

"The simple fact that people from all over the world travel to my hometown to attend my concerts there moves me every year. "When I'm standing in front of the theatre and I see all these happy and loyal fans in front of me, I'm perfectly aware of the choice for the correct job. This home game is a feast for everybody: we give about 100 concerts per year, and these series on the Vrijthof feel like coming home. And when my special guest arrives during the encores, the audience is getting even more 'crazy' than before - that's also a joyous moment!"

André Rieu’s ‘Love Is All Around’ - hosted by Charlotte Hawkins - is in cinemas nationwide on August 26 and 27. Tickets are available now at: WWW.ANDREINCINEMAS.COM.