Beyoncé skips Lizzo's name during performance following lawsuit

Beyoncé left out Lizzo's name during her rendition of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) on Tuesday night after the singer was slapped with a sexual harassment lawsuit.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Juice singer had been accused of sexual harassment, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers.

During a performance at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Tuesday, Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo's name during the section where she reels off a list of influential Black female artists.

She typically sings, "Solange Knowles, (Erykah) Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl," however, according to video footage posted on social media, she changed the line to: "Solange Knowles, Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu."

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

They alleged that they experienced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other claims, while on the dance team.

Hours after the lawsuit was reported, former dancer Courtney Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Stories, "For clarification, I'm not apart of the lawsuit - but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Lizzo's former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, reshared the post and claimed she had a similar experience.

"I haven't been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason," Wilson wrote. "I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience (sic)."

The About Damn Time singer has yet to comment on the allegations.