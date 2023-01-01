Olivia Rodrigo unveils track-listing for Guts

- ARTISTS
Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the track-listing for 'Guts'.
The 'good 4 u' hitmaker shared a video of her typing out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her hotly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking debut 'SOUR', which is set for release on September 8.
Olivia, 20, said in a statement: "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.
"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.
"I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."
She wrote on Instagram: "my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)"
The Grammy winner also thanked her fans for all their "support and enthusiasm" over the past few years.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: "so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)"
So far, the 'drivers license' hitmaker has released the infectious lead single 'vampire'.
‘Guts’ track-list is:
1. ‘All American Bitch’
2. ‘Bad Idea Right?’
3. ‘Vampire’
4. ‘Lacy’
5. ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’
6. ‘Making The Bed’
7. ‘Logical’
8. ‘Get Him Back!’
9. ‘Love Is Embarrassing’
10. ‘The Grudge’
11. ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’
12. ‘Teenage Dream’