Olivia Rodrigo unveils track-listing for Guts

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the track-listing for 'Guts'.

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker shared a video of her typing out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her hotly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking debut 'SOUR', which is set for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement: "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

"I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

She wrote on Instagram: "my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)"

The Grammy winner also thanked her fans for all their "support and enthusiasm" over the past few years.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)"

So far, the 'drivers license' hitmaker has released the infectious lead single 'vampire'.

‘Guts’ track-list is:

1. ‘All American Bitch’

2. ‘Bad Idea Right?’

3. ‘Vampire’

4. ‘Lacy’

5. ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’

6. ‘Making The Bed’

7. ‘Logical’

8. ‘Get Him Back!’

9. ‘Love Is Embarrassing’

10. ‘The Grudge’

11. ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’

12. ‘Teenage Dream’