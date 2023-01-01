Beyoncé pays tribute to fan who was fatally stabbed

Beyoncé has paid tribute to a fan who was killed while voguing to one of her songs.

The Crazy In Love singer took to her website on Monday to honour O'Shae Sibley - a 28-year-old dancer and choreographer who was fatally stabbed in New York on Saturday.

"REST IN POWER O'SHEA SIBLEY," Beyoncé wrote on the website.

O'Shae and his friends were approached by two men after voguing to songs from Beyoncé's 2022 Renaissance album at a Brooklyn petrol station around 11 pm, The New York Times reported.

O'Shae allegedly confronted the men as they shouted homophobic slurs. According to police, one of the men then stabbed him.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Vogueing refers to a form of dance that originated in New York's black queer community, popularised by pop stars including Madonna and reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.

A hate crimes investigation into the stabbing has reportedly begun.