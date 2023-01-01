Emily Ratajkowski didn't always like Taylor Swift

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she hasn't always been a fan of Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old model and actress recently sat down with Troye Sivan on her High Low With EmRata podcast, where she confessed to the Australian star that there was a point in time when she "didn't f**k" with the Bad Blood singer.

"I was not a Swiftie and now I'm like, 'You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn't f**k with Taylor Swift,'" she told the Angel Baby singer. "I went to her concert and I was like, 'This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.'"

Ratajkowski added, "If you don't like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don't understand things."

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Taylor recently gave bonuses to every truck driver who worked on her Eras Tour.

According to the publication, the Cruel Summer singer gifted each driver - of which there were 50 in total - $100,000 (£78,000).