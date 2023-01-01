NEWS Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' raises over $6.5 million for charity Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles’ record-breaking Love On Tour reached its conclusion last week with an emotionally charged show at Italy’s RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia to an audience of over 100k. This landmark 173rd - and final - date marked the end of a two-year groundbreaking tour. The Love On Tour kicked off on 4th September 2021 in North America and has subsequently seen Harry play to over 5.04 million fans across the UK, Europe, North and South America as well as Australasia..



Harry also gave an emotional send off to his incredible band who have joined him on stage throughout the tour including Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs.



Love On Tour has broken records, pushed boundaries and shattered expectations in its incredible two year run and 173 dates that has solidified Harry’s status as one of the biggest and most influential artists of his generation. Each leg of the tour has seen huge critical and commercial success. Highlights include 20 nights at Madison Square Garden, six nights at London’s Wembley stadium, a headline slot at the legendary Coachella festival across two nights that was heralded as one of the best performances in the festival’s history and concluded in Italy at the RCF Arena in front of over 100k people.



The success of the live tour has been underpinned by the release of the commercial and critical success of his third album, Harry’s House, that earned him six nominations at the 65th GRAMMYS Award, he won the highly prestigious Album of the Year and Harry’s House is also the Best Pop Vocal Album of the year. Harry also won all four Brit Awards he was nominated for, including British Album of the Year (Harry’s House), British Song of the Year (As It Was), British Artist of the Year and Best British Pop/R&B Act. The album includes the lead single “As It Was,” a global sensation on a record-breaking level, hitting Number One in 33 countries—including 15 weeks on top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

