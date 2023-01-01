Tim McGraw addresses the issue of concertgoers throwing objects at artists

Tim McGraw is the most recent celebrity who has spoken out about the “terrible” trend of concertgoers throwing objects at artists while performing.

The country star addressed the issue during an interview with CNN on Monday.

“I think it’s terrible,” the 56-year-old told the outlet. “I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody.”

The Flicka actor added, “What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody … if somebody can’t continue performing.”

The bizarre trend has become increasingly common and has impacted a number of musicians.

In June, country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet that was thrown by a fan, forcing her to momentarily pause her show.

Other artists who have had objects thrown at them while on stage in recent weeks include Harry Styles, Drake, Pink and Bebe Rexha.

“I’m used to soft goods being thrown at me. And that’s fine, but don’t throw anything that’s got any heft to it that’s gonna hurt somebody. just think that it’s just not appropriate to do,” Tim said. “Everybody’s there to have fun and there’s just no need in any of that. Hopefully it doesn’t happen, but I’ll try to stay calm if it does.”

The My Little Girl singer is set to begin his Standing Room Only Tour in March 2024, for which he will perform in over 30 cities. He is also preparing for the release of the tour’s namesake album in August.