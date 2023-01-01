Lizzo sued by former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and weight shaming

Lizzo has been sued by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and weight shaming.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker and her production company have been accused of sexual harassment, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment by three of the singer's former dancers, according to a legal complaint filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit - which was provided to People by the plaintiff’s law firm - was filed on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against the 35-year-old singer, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, Shirlene Quigley.

The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who began working with Lizzo in 2021, have alleged that they experienced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other claims while on the dance team.

The performers have alleged that one of them had been pressured by Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, into touching a nude performer while at an Amsterdam club, despite expressing that they had not wanted to do so.

Lizzo, who is known to be an outspoken advocate for body positivity, has also been accused of making body-shaming comments towards one of the dancers. The dancer has claimed she was berated by the singer and later fired after she recorded a meeting due to a health condition, per the suit.

The dancers were also allegedly forced to re-audition for their positions after they were accused by the Grammy winner of drinking on the job and not “performing up to par".

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses the dance team’s captain of attempting to convert their religious beliefs. Quigley has also been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments, including discussing masturbation and sexual fantasies.

Davis and Williams first began performing with Lizzo after competing on her Amazon reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in 2021, according to the suit. They were both later fired.

Rodriguez was hired after performing in Lizzo's video Rumors in the same year, the suit states. She resigned early this year.

Lizzo has not yet commented on the allegations.