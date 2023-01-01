NEWS Travis Scott's record-breaking ‘Utopia’ Newsdesk Share with :





Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ is already setting records, with Apple Music confirming the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify naming it the biggest streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams, and 79 million in its second day which is bigger than the first day of any other rap album in 2023. The record has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify worldwide since its release on Friday.



CIRCUS MAXIMUS, the film directed by Travis Scott, Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph, sold out AMC theaters in seconds, prompting thousands of screenings added to theaters across America.



‘UTOPIA’ finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and is set to be one of 2023’s biggest records.