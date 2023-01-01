Beyoncé gives shout-out to Madonna during concert

Beyoncé gave a shout-out to Madonna during a recent Renaissance World Tour stop.

On Sunday, the music superstar brought her world tour to East Rutherford, New Jersey, where she paid tribute to the Queen of Pop, who has been recovering from a serious bacterial infection since June.

"Big shout-out to the Queen," the Halo hitmaker, 41, can be heard singing in a video that has been circulating on social media. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."

The concert marked one of Madonna's first big public outings after being admitted to the ICU after suffering a serious bacterial infection.

The two pop icons previously collaborated on The Queens Remix of Beyoncé's 2022 hit Break My Soul. The remix merged Beyoncé's chart-topping single Break My Soul with Madonna's own hit, Vogue, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990.

Madonna, 64, has been spotted back on her feet and doing well in the past few weeks. She was seen out in public last month and even released her first new dance video towards the end of July.

The Material Girl hitmaker also shared a message via Instagram on Sunday telling her fans that she feels "lucky" to be alive.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is currently completing the U.S. leg of her world tour. She is set to next perform on 3 August in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The trek, which kicked off on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, will come to an end in Kansas City, Missouri on 1 October.