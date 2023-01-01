Drake and 21 Savage cancel rescheduled Memphis concert

Drake and 21 Savage have cancelled their upcoming gig in Memphis, Tennessee after initially postponing it.

The rappers were originally scheduled to kick off their It's All A Blur co-headlining tour at the FedExForum in the city on 29 June, but it was rescheduled to Sunday 6 August just days before the event.

They have now cancelled the concert altogether due to production issues.

"Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th. Unfortunately, the show is cancelled," reads a statement Drake's team gave to the venue, according to USA Today.

Drake and 21 Savage, who are touring together in support of their joint album Her Loss, are slated to play the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday.

The latter show was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was recently pushed back by one day due to the size of the production.

The duo kicked off the trek on 5 July in Chicago and it is due to wrap up in Columbus, Ohio on 9 October.