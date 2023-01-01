'I stare at it when I wake up': Bebe Rexha looks at her UK No1 award 'every morning'

Bebe Rexha "stares" with pride at her Official UK Charts Number 1 Single award every day when she wakes up.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker landed her first UK No1 with 'I'm Good (Blue)', her 2022 dance anthem with David Guetta, and she keeps the trophy in her bedroom, so she's reminded every morning of the achievement.

Bebe also revealed she's just worked with Ella Henderson and dreams of duetting with 'Padam Padam' hitmaker Kylie Minogue one day.

She told OfficialCharts.com: "Yes! I have my Number 1 Single Award in my bedroom. It's the only award in my bedroom right now, I stare at it when I wake up. I'd always wanted a UK Number 1, because I'm such a big fan of the UK music scene. Everything in the UK feels much more experimental; the sounds always manage to make it to the US eventually. I love the drum 'n' bass, it's so fresh.

"I just worked with Ella Henderson the other day, she's phenomenal. I'd love to do a song with Kylie Minogue, too. That'd be a moment."

Bebe admitted she still feels like an "underdog", despite a decade in the music business.

She added: "It's been 10 years, which feels like forever. A lot of people put a song out and see massive success with it, but I feel like the underdog that's been consistently delivering. I'm just glad that I get to do what I love, and I'm still so excited for this summer of shows."

Bebe recently duetted with Dolly Parton on their collaboration 'Seasons', and while she was "nervous", she was in awe of the country music legend, 77, who arrived in "six-inch heels" and was "so happy, perky and ready to go".

She said of the 'Jolene' hitmaker, "I've always looked up to her. Not only is she an incredible artist, but she's a boss b****! She owns a lot of business and wrote one of my favourite songs of all time; 'I Will Always Love You'.

"Working with her was awesome, she's so funny. She had six-inch heels on and was so happy, perky and ready to go. Such great energy. I grew up listening to Dolly; my grandmother would play her music all the time. I was so nervous, but it was so fun. She said she'd adopt me - I'm waiting for the papers.”