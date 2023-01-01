Ben Affleck hosted Jennifer Lopez's 54th birthday party at their new home

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her husband Ben Affleck hosted her 54th birthday party at their new home.

The music superstar, who turned 54 on 24 July, gave fans a glimpse at her birthday bash in a special edition of her On The JLo newsletter on Monday.

"Here's a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!" Jennifer wrote. "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!"

The On the Floor hitmaker shared snaps from the party showing the buffet, the floral arrangements and her relaxing on the water with her friends. She also posted videos showing her posing up a storm in a bikini and dancing on a table in a backless silver dress to Lizzo's About Damn Time.

Jennifer thanked her fans for all the "birthday love" and added, "I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed."

She shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 - with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.