Offset admits he falsely accused Cardi B of cheating

Offset has admitted that he falsely accused his wife Cardi B of cheating.

During a Monday appearance on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, the Migos rapper confessed that he had been drinking when he accused his wife of cheating via social media in June.

Describing Cardi as a "pitbull at the mouth", Offset recalled that the couple argued while he was "really lit" on Casamigos tequila.

"We're going back and forth and I'm like, 'Watch this,'" the rapper recounted in his interview. "She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day... But she crazy, man."

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Offset claimed that the Up rapper had "f**ked" another man.

He told podcast host Angela Yee that he wasn't inclined to clear up the allegation in another social media post because he deleted the previous one, saying, "The delete is enough because at the end of the day them people don't be really knowing what's going on with us, for real."

After Offset posted his accusations, Cardi argued on Twitter, also known as X, that her husband was "spiralling and thinking s**t" which was untrue.

Elsewhere in his Monday interview, Offset addressed his own infidelity after marrying Cardi in 2017.

"When I did do that, I was in a different space," he explained. "I was young. I had just got married. I'm getting a lot of money."

He also shared that he struggled to communicate his "wants and needs" at the time.

Last week, Cardi denied that the fresh cheating scandal was a "stunt" to promote their new joint single Jealousy.

Cardi and Offset married privately in September 2017 and share two children; Kulture, five, and Wave, 22 months. Offset is also father to three other children from previous relationships.