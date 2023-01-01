Get Back! Paul McCartney to tour Australia for first time in 6 years

Sir Paul McCartney is to tour Australia for the first time in six years.

The Beatles legend, 81, will head Down Under in October and November for his 'Got Back' tour, and he can't wait for an "incredibly special" time in Australia once again.

He said: "I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years.

"Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special.

"Australia, we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you."

Paul will kick off his Australian shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, on October 18th, before heading to Melbourne and then Newcastle, and rounding off his October dates at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on October 27th.

He will then play Brisbane on November 1st and the Gold Coast's Heritage Bank Stadium three days later.

Paul previously toured Australia in 2017, and the latest announcement comes a year after he celebrated his 80th birthday with a three-hour headline set at Glastonbury.

Last month, Paul joked that Bruce Springsteen has "ruined it for everyone" because fans now expect three to four-hour gigs.

Speaking on Conan O’Brien’s 'Needs A Friend' podcast, he said: "These days, pretty much there's the main act and there might be a warm-up act.

"Then [the 1960s], it was a lot of people on the bill because nobody did long, now people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen - I've told him so, I said, 'It's your fault man."

Sir Paul McCartney's Got Back 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday 18 October - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Saturday 21 October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday 24 October - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday 27 October - Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday 1 November - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 4 November - Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast