Cardi B fan files police report after Vegas mic-throwing incident

A concertgoer has filed a police report against Cardi B following a mic-throwing incident at a Las Vegas show over the weekend.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that an individual had filed a police report against the singer and rapper on Sunday alleging battery, claiming she was "struck by an item" thrown from the stage at Vegas.

While the 30-year-old WAP rapper wasn't identified by name in the police's statement, the address of the incident matched the Las Vegas venue where the rapper had been performing that day.

"According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard," the police statement read. "During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

In a video of the Saturday incident posted to social media, Cardi was seen hurling a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her during a performance of her hit song Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) at Drai's Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

No arrest or citations have been issued.