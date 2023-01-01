Paul McCartney announces Australia tour

Paul McCartney has announced that he will travel to Australia for a six-show tour.

The Beatles star took to social media on Monday to announce that he will be embarking on a six-show Got Back tour in Australia, which will kick off in mid-October.

"Listen I've got some good news for you," the 81-year-old announced in a video he posted on Twitter/X. "We'll be coming back on the road, getting out with the band and playing places, some which we've never played before."

The two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Famer added, "So we're really excited. We're coming back, we Got Back!"

McCartney's tour will begin on 18 October in Adelaide, where the Liverpudlian musician had played with the Beatles back in 1964.

The trek will then include stops in Melbourne on 21 October, Sydney on 27 October and Brisbane on 1 November.

The Here Comes The Sun hitmaker headlined Glastonbury in June 2022, with an impressive three-hour slot. The show featured guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, and most surprisingly, a virtual John Lennon who was killed in 1980 in New York.

Paul, affectionately known as Macca by his fans, last toured Australia in 2017.

Prior to his 2017 visit, the musician's previous Australian tour took place in 1993.