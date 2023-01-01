Kelly Clarkson warns fans to only ‘throw diamonds’ during her show

Kelly Clarkson has told her fans that can only "throw diamonds" onto the stage during her shows.

While performing the opening show of her Las Vegas residency this weekend, the Stronger hitmaker warned her fans against throwing objects onto the stage, however, she did make an exception for diamonds.

“Whatever you do, don't throw it at me, people. If you're gonna throw s**t, throw diamonds,” the 41-year-old can be heard saying to the crowd in a video recorded and posted on social media by a concertgoer.

The singer's remarks come after a growing number of artists have had objects thrown at them while they were performing on stage.

Cardi B is the most recent victim of the bizarre trend. Over the weekend, she was performing an outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub in Las Vegas, when a fan suddenly launched a drink at her mid-performance.

In response to the incident, the Up rapper hurled her microphone at the concertgoer, as seen in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Other musicians who have been hit with objects on stage in recent months include Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Pink, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelly released her tenth studio album Chemistry on 23 June. She is now completing her Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, which began on 28 July and will wrap up on 19 August.