Drake left in shock as another bra gets thrown at him

Drake was left in shock after yet another bra was thrown at him during a recent show.

During the rapper's most recent show in New York City as part of his It's All A Blur Tour, a concertgoer threw her bra at him, which marks the third time this has happened during the trek.

The Hotline Bling rapper caught the undergarment and read out the label, seemingly shocked, "36-L?"

He continued, "L? How many letters does it go up to? What comes after? A-B-C-D-E-F-G-H-I-J-K-L?"

Over the past few months, artists have been speaking out about fans throwing items onstage during their performances, including Bebe Rhexa, who has hit in the face with a phone, which resulted in her needing stitches.

During one of his shows in early July, Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, made a similar joke after a woman threw her size 46G bra at him. The artist quipped it "had me f**ked up tonight".

One of the first women to kick off the bizarre trend was Veronica Correia, 21, from Cumberland, Rhode Island, who threw her bra on stage during a show in Brooklyn, New York.

Drake picked up the piece of clothing, checked the tag and exclaimed, "Damn. 36G? Locate this woman immediately."

Shortly after the show, Playboy got wind of the strange gesture and contacted Veronica to immediately offer her a modelling deal.

The rapper is currently in the middle of the tour, which kicked off on 5 July. The trek, which is also headlined by 21 Savage, is promoting their collaborative album Her Loss and will wrap up on 9 October.