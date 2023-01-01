Snoop Dogg ‘High School Reunion’ tour continues summer run

Snoop Dogg’s ‘High School Reunion’ tour, which kicked off in July, has sold out at every stop halfway through its 33-city run across the U.S. and Canada.
The summer tour also featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama has been playing arenas and amphitheaters spanning 15,000 to 25,000 seats, with the rest of shows on the tour already at low ticket warnings and several cities already sold out.
The tour has been one of the biggest events of the Summer and Snoop Dogg’s best-selling tour to date, selling half a million tickets so far and counting. ‘High School Reunion ‘also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystyle.
“The crowds at every city have truly been amazing,” said Snoop Dogg. “I’m pumped to be back on the road with my friends and family and it’s been a real party celebrating my first album’s 30th anniversary with all my fans across North America.”
2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates:
Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater SOLD OUT
Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP SOLD OUT
Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center SOLD OUT
Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago SOLD OUT
Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage SOLD OUT
Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri, Aug 11 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
