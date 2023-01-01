NEWS Snoop Dogg ‘High School Reunion’ tour continues summer run Newsdesk Share with :





Snoop Dogg’s ‘High School Reunion’ tour, which kicked off in July, has sold out at every stop halfway through its 33-city run across the U.S. and Canada.



The summer tour also featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama has been playing arenas and amphitheaters spanning 15,000 to 25,000 seats, with the rest of shows on the tour already at low ticket warnings and several cities already sold out.



The tour has been one of the biggest events of the Summer and Snoop Dogg’s best-selling tour to date, selling half a million tickets so far and counting. ‘High School Reunion ‘also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystyle.



“The crowds at every city have truly been amazing,” said Snoop Dogg. “I’m pumped to be back on the road with my friends and family and it’s been a real party celebrating my first album’s 30th anniversary with all my fans across North America.”



2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 11 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre SOLD OUT



