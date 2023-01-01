Lily Allen 'incensed' by 'spineless' tributes to Sinéad O'Connor

Lily Allen feels "incensed" by the "spineless" tributes for Sinéad O'Connor following her death.

The British singer took to Twitter/X on Sunday to blast certain people for praising the Irish star for her fearlessness following her death instead of when she was alive.

"It's hard not to feel incensed when there are so many people posting about Sinead and how fearless she was, people who would never in a million years align themselves with with (sic) anybody who stood for something or had anything remotely controversial to say," she stated. "It's so spineless. If you can't stand up for people in life don't do it in death."

She added, "It’s also troubling that people have seemingly felt so empathetic towards her but didn’t feel that they could show it or express it for some reason. until they died. what does that say about us?"

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer, who died in London last week aged 56, was known for being outspoken on a variety of social and political issues. For example, she shocked Saturday Night Live viewers in 1992 when she ripped up a picture of the Pope live on air in protest at the sexual abuse of children by the Catholic Church.

Lily also reposted a message from a user who wrote, "Please let us stop demonizing brave women while they live and then sainting them after they die. Please let us honor Sinead by honoring the next inconvenient prophet, in real time."

The Smile singer wasn't the only celebrity to take aim at the tributes - former The Smiths frontman Morrissey blasted mourners last week.

"You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you," he wrote on his website.

Sinéad was found unresponsive at her home in London on 26 July. An autopsy will be carried out to determine her cause of death.