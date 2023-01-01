NEWS Rick Astley on drums for Blossoms during Charlemagne at Kendal Calling Newsdesk Share with :





Four days, forty thousand festival goers and of course, the fields. It’s been another unforgettable Kendal Calling this weekend and its biggest edition yet as the festival rose up to become the county’s third largest town. Selling out for the 17th consecutive year, Kendal Calling returned home to its sprawling site at Lowther Deer Park, nestled in the heart of the Lake District for the ultimate festival gathering with the finest festival community.



The atmosphere was electric and the energy was palpable across the site as fans united, brimming with spirit, only to be treated to a mega line-up featuring everything from world-class headliners, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kasabian, Blossoms (joined on stage by Rick Astley who played percussion during ‘Charlamegne’) and Royal Blood taking the main stage by storm. What’s more, Saturday night saw a special appearance from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who gave a rousing speech, gearing the crowd up ahead of Blossoms’ headline set on their 10 year anniversary and 8 years since their first Kendal Calling slot.



A flurry of the UK’s best loved hitmakers attracted festival goers in droves including Melanie C, Scouting For Girls, Rick Astley, Tim Burgess, KT Tunstall (who later joined Rick Astley on stage for a special rendition of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell), Happy Mondays, Example and Professor Green, as well as one of the most energetic sets of the entire weekend and a whole dose of childhood nostalgia from Dick and Dom. A-List actor turned musical tour de force Kiefer Sutherland headed from LA to The Lakes to perform, as well as other internationally-acclaimed stars including ‘Torn’ hitmaker Natalie Imbruglia.



What’s more, there was a wealth of the buzziest acts right now from chart-toppers The Lottery Winners, to the North West’s own Circa Waves, Stone and Overpass, and festival favourites the Lancashire Hotpots who had everyone on their feet. The Soapbox with Hooch served up laugh out loud comedy goodness from the likes of Tom Stade and Ed Byrne. All of that, along with newlyweds heading straight from the aisle to the fields, a big surprise for a Natalie Imbruglia fan, secret sets from The Lathums at Tim Peaks Diner (the full set was recorded on Friday, pressed Saturday, and on sale on vinyl on Sunday), the Summer of Love parade featuring Batala drumming band and hundreds of festival goers in their brightest flower power attire bringing peace love and all the good vibes, plus sing-alongs, art installations, mind-bending decor and more, making for a sensational Kendal Calling ​filled with otherworldly entertainment and escapism designed to intrigue, surprise and entertain all ages.



Andy Smith, Co-Founder of Kendal Calling said, “The tents are now being packed away ready for their next festivity and the curtains have closed on what has been an exceptional 17th year in the fields of Kendal Calling. What makes this festival truly special is the real sense of community, and from Frank Turner joining Lottery Winners on their main stage debut, KT Tunstall teaming up with Rick Astley and Rick himself even jumping on percussion for a roaring performance of 'Charlemagne' with Blossoms - the camaraderie stretched from the audience to the artists. With pop up performances, late night explorations and a secret set (or four) this year has been truly magical. From the bottom of our collective hearts, thank you to everyone who comes together to make these beautiful fields one of the happiest places on earth.”



Set in Lowther Deer Park in the beautiful Lake District, Kendal Calling will return next year. Keep an eye out on socials for more information coming soon, and we’ll see you soon!