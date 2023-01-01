Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' following hospitalisation

Madonna feels "lucky to be alive" following her recent hospitalisation.

The Vogue singer was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection in June and was forced to postpone the start of her world tour to give her time to recover.

To mark one month since she was released from the hospital on Sunday, Madonna reflected on how her children helped her recover.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna captioned a series of photos featuring her 26-year-old daughter Lourdes and 17-year-old son David. "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving (sic).

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna, 64, has six children: Lourdes, David, 22-year-old Rocco, 17-year-old Mercy, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

The Material Girl star also shared a photo of herself holding a framed Polaroid that she received from her manager Guy Oseary. The photo, taken by Andy Warhol, shows artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," she wrote. "Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!"

Concluding the post, Madonna added, "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work (sic)!"

As a result of her health scare, Madonna will now begin her Celebration Tour in Europe in October. The U.S. leg, which was due to start in mid-July, has been rescheduled.