Lisa Marie Presley's home listed for $4.6 million

Lisa Marie Presley’s home has been listed for $4.6 million (£3.58 million).

The Calabasas, California home, where the only child of Elvis Presley lived up until her death, has been put on sale, according to TMZ.

The late singer moved into the house in 2020 and was renting the property but had planned to buy it from the landlord.

Following her death in January, real estate agent Robb Friedman significantly renovated the six-bedroom, seven-bath home, which also includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool, and canyon views.

Before her death, Lisa resided in the house with her ex-husband Danny Keough and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whom she shared with her ex Michael Lockwood.

Days after appearing at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital. She died aged 54 years old.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley, her twins, and her 34-year-old daughter Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at 27 years old.