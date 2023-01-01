Craig Morgan reenlists in U.S. Army Reserve aged 59

Country singer Craig Morgan has reenlisted in the United States Army Reserve.

The Bonfire singer was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve again while performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday.

"I'm excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves," Craig told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army."

The singer previously served for 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, where he worked as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist.

Upon his reenlistment, Craig will hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer.

General Andrew Poppas, who officiated the ceremony, added, "Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army."

After the ceremony, Craig posted a throwback photo of himself in uniform to Instagram. He captioned his post, "Once a soldier, always a soldier(.) I love our country."

Craig will continue touring and releasing music while serving his country.