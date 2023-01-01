Tori Kelly's husband says wife is 'doing so much better'

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo has shared another update on her health following the star's hospitalisation for blood clots last week.

André took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to thank his wife's fans for their support and assured them the Paper Hearts singer was "doing so much better".

"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way," the ex-basketballer wrote. "I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears."

He added, "I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing so much better, and I believe you all have something to do with that."

The post came days after André gave the first update on Tori's condition news broke of her hospitalisation.

It also followed Tori's own update via Instagram on Thursday, in which she told fans she was "feeling stronger" but there were "still some things to uncover".

The Let's Go Crazy performer, 30, was rushed to the hospital on 23 July after she passed out while having dinner with her friends. According to a report, doctors later discovered that she had blood clots in her legs and lungs.