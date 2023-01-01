Lars Ulrich pens foreword Hunter S. Thompson book

Lars Ulrich has written the foreword for a new edition of Hunter S. Thompson's book Screwjack.

The Metallica founder and drummer took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the news.

"Beyond psyched to have had the opportunity to write an introduction for the latest edition of Hunter S. Thompson's '91 collection of short stories, Screwjack," the 59-year-old musician wrote. "Reading these stories remind me what a treasure - and mindf**k - Hunter S. Thompson's immortal words continue to be."

The Fade To Black musician thanked publisher Simon & Schuster for encouraging him to "put pen to paper", before adding, "Check it out if you like things wild, salacious and unsettling".

Screwjack was originally independently published in a limited run of 300 numbered and 26 lettered copies, then republished by Simon & Schuster for the first time in 2000.

Hunter - credited as the founder of the gonzo journalism movement and author of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas - died at age 67 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2005.

Metallica have been set to embark on the North American leg of their 2023-2024 M72 World Tour on 4 August in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tour follows the release of the band's eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, in April.