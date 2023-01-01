Bebe Rexha confirms split from boyfriend following 'fat-shaming' texts

Bebe Rexha confirmed her split from cinematographer Keyan Safyari while performing in London on Friday night.

The Meant to Be singer told the crowd at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, "I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me."

Bebe previously called out her ex, alleging he sent her a text about criticism of her weight - sparking rumours their three-year relationship was on the rocks.

The star even told fans she would look for a new man after her gig, though admitted legendary London gay club Heaven might not be the best hunting ground.

"I am going to be at Heaven tonight partying and looking for a new boyfriend," she said. "I don't know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know...fluid?"

The alleged text shared by Bebe read: "Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was. That was the conversation we were having and you asked...Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."

The text continued: "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense... but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."