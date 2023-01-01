Kanye West's Twitter/X account restored

Kanye West's account on the rebranded Twitter, X, has been restored eight months after it was removed due to antisemitic posts.

The rapper, producer, and fashion designer posted an image of a swastika blended with a star of David on the social media platform late last year.

In October unleashed a series of antisemitic rants on social media and during interviews and tweeted that he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people. His account was but he was then readmitted, until less than a fortnight later he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis before posting the swastika. Twitter/X owner Elon Musk banned the star, but he has now been reinstated.

At the time Musk tweeted: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ye will not be able to monetise his account, and Twitter/X chiefs have received assurances he would not share antisemitic comments. In March, the Jesus Walks musician said he "likes Jewish people again" after watching Jonah Hill in the film version of 21 Jump Street.

Kanye, legally known as Ye, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder several years ago and has spoken publicly about his mental health challenges.

He had previously made controversial political interventions, including support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, and calling slavery a "choice". However, it was the antisemitic pro-Nazi rants that finally saw Adidas and Gap end lucrative fashion partnerships.