Cardi B throws microphone at fan who tossed drink at her

Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who tossed their drink at her while on stage in Las Vegas.

A clip began circulating on social media Saturday showing the Bodak Yellow musician performing at Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub in Sin City on Friday.

In retaliation, Cardi hurled her mic at the person while appearing to shout at them.

Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone while performing and Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown from the crowd. A phone was also flung at Drake's arm during the opening night of his It's All a Blur Tour, Harry Styles was hit in the eye while performing, and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown during a headline show.

An odd incident in the U.K. occurred during a Pink gig when a fan reportedly tried to chuck their mother's ashes onto the stage.

Musicians to criticise the trend include Billie Eilish and Kelly Clarkson, with the former calling the incidents "infuriating".