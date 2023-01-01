NEWS Travis Scott to flood Top 10 with Utopia tracks Newsdesk Share with :





Following the release of his much-hyped fourth studio album Utopia, three tracks from Travis Scott could flood the Top 10; Meltdown (6) which features uncredited vocals from Drake, Hyaena (7), and Fein (9) which features uncredited vocals from Playboi Carti.



Billie Eilish’s Barbie anthem What Was I Made For? benefits from a second week of Barbiemania as it’s currently just 1,500 chart units away from replacing Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter at Number 1.



After the sad news of Sinead O’Connor’s death, the acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter’s 1990 Number 1 single, Nothing Compares 2 U, is predicted to re-enter the Top 40 at Number 12.



Experimental producer Aphex Twin could score his highest-ever peak in the UK chart with Blackbox Life Recorder 21F (14); potentially marking his first Singles Chart entry since 1999.



Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s latest collaboration Desire eyes a Number 15 debut. It would mark Calvin’s 41st Top 40 single and Sam Smith’s 22nd.



Charli XCX’s Speed Drive could zoom into a new peak of Number 18.